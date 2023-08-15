United Zimbabwe Alliance Statement On Defence Forces Day

We express our deep gratitude for their commitment, sacrifice, and dedication to safeguarding our national security and protecting the sovereignty of Zimbabwe which is provided for in Section 212 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013 as “to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and interests, and its territorial integrity and to uphold the Constitution.”

UZA acknowledges the vital role played by the uniformed forces in maintaining peace and stability within our borders ensuring that Zimbabwe’s sovereignty is guaranteed.

We stand proud of their unwavering loyalty to the nation, particularly during times of adversity. Their service ensures the safety and security of all citizens, and for this we commend them.

In addition to their role in national security, UZA also recognizes the role of our forces in nation-building and contributing to the broader development of our society.

Our party pledges to give these esteemed servicemen and women adequate remuneration to ensure that they afford comfortable lives.

We will work towards providing adequate resources, training, and support for our men and women in the uniformed forces, ensuring their welfare, and enhancing their capabilities to address emerging challenges effectively.

Furthermore, UZA believes in the importance of civilian oversight over the defence forces. We will establish mechanisms to foster transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights within the uniformed forces.

We will promote a culture of unity and cooperation between the defence forces and civilian institutions, ensuring that the interests of the nation are always paramount.

On this Defence Forces Day, let us unite as a nation and salute the brave men and women who serve in our uniformed forces.

Their selfless dedication, professionalism and sacrifice deserve our utmost respect and gratitude. UZA remains committed to working collaboratively with the defence forces to build a secure, prosperous, and democratic Zimbabwe.

Let’s Unite! As We Build Zimbabwe.

