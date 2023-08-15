Victory Is In ZANU PF's DNA - ED

Mnangagwa said the country has made significant strides despite twenty-three years of “ruinous sanctions” imposed by the United States and the European Union. He added:

Under the second republic, our mining sector has experienced exponential growth with a new range of minerals being exploited.

Zimbabwe is on course to surpass the US$12 billion target by year-end.

In the energy and power sub-sector, the second republic has delivered. Hwange Units 7 and 8 are now feeding 635 megawatts onto the national grid.

Everyone is now enjoying the benefits of an improved power supply.