Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

Victory Is In ZANU PF's DNA - ED

7 minutes ago
Tue, 15 Aug 2023 07:59:23 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Victory Is In ZANU PF's DNA - ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday said victory is in ZANU PF’s DNA, and the ruling party will ensure that Zimbabwe will never be ruled by “puppets”.

In his speech during the commemorations of National Heroes’ Day on 14 August 2023, Mnangagwa claimed Western countries are shameless imperialistic “vultures”. He said, as quoted by NewsDay:

Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets. This must never be taken lightly. You are all heroes in this ongoing battle against the neo-imperialistic vultures, who without shame, hover over our country’s resources. Victory is in our DNA.

Mnangagwa said the country has made significant strides despite twenty-three years of “ruinous sanctions” imposed by the United States and the European Union. He added:

Under the second republic, our mining sector has experienced exponential growth with a new range of minerals being exploited.

Zimbabwe is on course to surpass the US$12 billion target by year-end.

In the energy and power sub-sector, the second republic has delivered. Hwange Units 7 and 8 are now feeding 635 megawatts onto the national grid.

Everyone is now enjoying the benefits of an improved power supply.

This year’s Heroes Day celebrations coincided with the burial of two national heroes — Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Johannes Tomana and Brigadier-General (Retired) Milton Siziba.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Zimbabwe 2023 Elections

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback