Victory Is In ZANU PF's DNA - ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday said victory is in ZANU PF’s DNA, and the ruling party will ensure that Zimbabwe will never be ruled by “puppets”.
In his speech during the commemorations of National Heroes’ Day on 14 August 2023, Mnangagwa claimed Western countries are shameless imperialistic “vultures”. He said, as quoted by NewsDay:
Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets. This must never be taken lightly. You are all heroes in this ongoing battle against the neo-imperialistic vultures, who without shame, hover over our country’s resources. Victory is in our DNA.Feedback
Mnangagwa said the country has made significant strides despite twenty-three years of “ruinous sanctions” imposed by the United States and the European Union. He added:
Under the second republic, our mining sector has experienced exponential growth with a new range of minerals being exploited.
Zimbabwe is on course to surpass the US$12 billion target by year-end.
In the energy and power sub-sector, the second republic has delivered. Hwange Units 7 and 8 are now feeding 635 megawatts onto the national grid.
Everyone is now enjoying the benefits of an improved power supply.
This year’s Heroes Day celebrations coincided with the burial of two national heroes — Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Johannes Tomana and Brigadier-General (Retired) Milton Siziba.
