Western Puppets Will Never Rule Zimbabwe - Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Western Puppets Will Never Rule Zimbabwe - Mnangagwa4 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, 14 August, declared that Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets of the West.
Mnangagwa made the declaration at a burial ceremony of former Attorney General and Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Johannes Tomana, and Retired Brigadier General Milton Siziba at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.
He accused Western powers of using the opposition to try to unseat ZANU PF. In the past, the ruling party has claimed that the opposition MDC and CCC are Western puppets. Said Mnangagwa:
Under our mass revolutionary party, ZANU PF, we remain a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Zimbabwe will never, ever be run by a puppet government of our erstwhile oppressors. Never.
This is a position that the national heroes we are interring and the heroines we are honoring today played their part and left us a legacy of resilience and unflinching patriotism.
The President asserted that despite the sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies, Zimbabwe continued to thrive. He said:
Twenty-three years after the ruinous sanctions imposed by some Western countries, our country continues to defy all odds.
We are transforming our infrastructure as well as industrialising and modernising our economy.
Zimbabwe marked National Heroes Day on Monday, and national heroes Tomana and Siziba were buried on the same day at the National Heroes Acre.
More: Pindula News