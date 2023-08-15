Western Puppets Will Never Rule Zimbabwe - Mnangagwa

4 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, 14 August, declared that Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets of the West.

Mnangagwa made the declaration at a burial ceremony of former Attorney General and Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Johannes Tomana, and Retired Brigadier General Milton Siziba at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

He accused Western powers of using the opposition to try to unseat ZANU PF. In the past, the ruling party has claimed that the opposition MDC and CCC are Western puppets. Said Mnangagwa:

Feedback