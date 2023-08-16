40 CCC Activists Arrested During Car Rally Procession In Harare

Circumstances are that the CCC convenor, Lawrence Materege notified the local Regulating Authority for Harare South of their rally set for Churu Farm on 15th August 2023 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

The convenor and Gladmore Hakata then decided to divert from the notified rally at Churu Farm and went on a car rally procession from the Glen View area into High Glen Road, Main Street, Machipisa Road into Highfield suburb and stopped at the OK Machipisa traffic lights while openly blocking traffic. They started to chant party slogans and sing.

A concerned citizen made an official report to the police.

The Police reacted and arrested 40 CCC activists who were led by Gladmore Hakata. Hakata actually scuffled with the police officers as they effected arrests.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also recovered the three trucks and radio speakers which were being used by the CCC supporters in the unsanctioned car rally.

The police continue to implore political party convenors, their leaders and supporters to comply with the provisions of MOPA and to strictly stick to the rally venues and times notified to the local regulating authorities for the purpose of maintaining law and order in the country.

More: Pindula News

