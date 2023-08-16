Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Kasukuwere Urges Election Observers To Closely Monitor Zimbabwe's Elections
Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has urged election observers and the international community to closely monitor Zimbabwe’s 2023 general elections to ensure that they are held in a violent-free environment.
Kasukuwere warned that political violence will undermine the credibility of the elections.
In a statement, Kasukuwere, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa, said that cases of politically-motivated violence are on the rise. He said:
To the election observers, both from our homeland and the international community, your role is now more critical than ever.
We urge you to not only monitor the voting process but to keep a vigilant eye on these escalating incidents of violence.
History, and indeed our people, will judge us by our actions or our inactions during these testing times.
Two weeks ago, CCC supporter Tinashe Chitsunge was murdered in broad daylight by suspected ZANU PF supporters in Glen View, Harare.
Kasukuwere said the international community and elections observers should strongly condemn violent attacks on innocent people. He said:
In the face of deeply troubling incidents of violence against innocent individuals engaged in the democratic process, we must take a firm stance and echo our unreserved condemnation.
These attacks are not just an affront to the victims, but a blatant attack on the very core of our democratic principles.
No Zimbabwean should have to pay the price for exercising their democratic rights.
Intimidation, harassment and violence have no place in a nation that seeks to govern itself by the principles of freedom, fairness, and equality.
Kasukuwere, who filed nomination papers in June to run for the presidency, was recently barred from contesting by the High Court.
More: Pindula News