Kasukuwere Urges Election Observers To Closely Monitor Zimbabwe's Elections

8 minutes ago

Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has urged election observers and the international community to closely monitor Zimbabwe’s 2023 general elections to ensure that they are held in a violent-free environment.

Kasukuwere warned that political violence will undermine the credibility of the elections.

In a statement, Kasukuwere, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa, said that cases of politically-motivated violence are on the rise. He said:

Feedback