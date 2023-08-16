Local Footballers Not Good Enough To Play For Warriors - Homela

I have watched Highlanders, who are top of the table, and they are not impressive.

Some time I watched Dynamos and FC Platinum, they were even worse.

None of the players deserve to be in the national team from those teams.

Surprisingly, these are the top teams in the country.

The quality of players for the national team is not there.

The worrying part is that we will find it hard to play and win against other countries.

The onus is on the players to improve themselves if they really want to be selected for the national team.

There’s no way a coach will be happy with the low calibre of players we have.

The players have to do extra work on their part.