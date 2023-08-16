Local Footballers Not Good Enough To Play For Warriors - Homela

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Local Footballers Not Good Enough To Play For Warriors - Homela6 minutes ago
Former Warriors coach Gibson Homela has lamented what he considers the dearth of talent in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Homela told H-Metro that no player from Highlanders, FC Platinum and Dynamos deserves a place in the Warriors.
He also claimed that he will turn down the chance to coach the Warriors again if offered the job by ZIFA’s Normalisation Committee. Said Homela:
I have watched Highlanders, who are top of the table, and they are not impressive.
Some time I watched Dynamos and FC Platinum, they were even worse.
None of the players deserve to be in the national team from those teams.
Surprisingly, these are the top teams in the country.
The quality of players for the national team is not there.
The worrying part is that we will find it hard to play and win against other countries.
The onus is on the players to improve themselves if they really want to be selected for the national team.
There’s no way a coach will be happy with the low calibre of players we have.
The players have to do extra work on their part.
Homela appeared on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar a number of times in his playing days.
He is a former national team coach who was sent abroad to train in Germany by ZIFA.
Homela was manager of the first Zimbabwe team to win the COSAFA Cup in 2000, where he was working with Misheck Chidzambwa and Barry Daka.
More: Pindula News