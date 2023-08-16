Man Robbed Of Cash, Cellphones By "Go Faster" Crew

4 minutes ago

Police in Midlands Province have urged members of the public to use registered public service vehicles when travelling.

This comes after a 29-year-old man was robbed of cash and other valuables by people in a pirate taxi (mushikashika / go faster) just outside Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

ZRP spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development to the Chronicle.

Feedback