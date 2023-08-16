Man Robbed Of Cash, Cellphones By "Go Faster" Crew

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Man Robbed Of Cash, Cellphones By "Go Faster" Crew4 minutes ago
Police in Midlands Province have urged members of the public to use registered public service vehicles when travelling.
This comes after a 29-year-old man was robbed of cash and other valuables by people in a pirate taxi (mushikashika / go faster) just outside Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.
ZRP spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development to the Chronicle.
He said Simelikuthula Ncube lost US$420 and his cellphones to the people who had given him a lift. Said Insp. Mahoko:
On 13 August around 11.30 AM, the complainant boarded an unregistered black Honda Fit at Senderai roundabout in Kwekwe CBD as he intended to go to Sebakwe Block Plots.
He occupied the back seat in the vehicle which was being driven by a man who had three other passengers, including another male and two females.
He said they drove towards Harare and upon reaching the 204km peg near Sebakwe Bridge, the driver pulled over and switched off the engine. Added Inspector Mahoko:
The male passenger pointed a pistol and ordered him to surrender his belongings.
The two female passengers searched him and took US$420 cash and a mobile phone before driving off, leaving him shocked.
In recent years, scores of people have been robbed after boarding pirate taxis, also known as mushikashika or “go faster”.
More: Pindula News