Musona Open To Warriors Return, Says Mpandare

If the new coach wants him, chances are we can bring him back. I had a chat with him during the off-season when he promised me that he might reconsider his decision.

It all depends now on whether or not the new coach wants him. If he (the incoming Warriors coach) wants him, then I will obviously engage him and convince him to come back and represent Zimbabwe again.

Remember, Knowledge (Musona) is a loyal son of the soil. He loves his country, he is grounded and he is one player that will not be difficult to convince to come back because I know him very well even outside football.

I’m very close to the family as well, and I can even go through his wife. So if the coaches feel he (Musona) is still needed, it will not be difficult for me to convince him to play for the national team again.