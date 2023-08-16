Musona Open To Warriors Return, Says Mpandare

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Musona Open To Warriors Return, Says Mpandare4 minutes ago
Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is open to playing for Zimbabwe, just over a year after retiring from international football.
The Saudi Arabia-based former Kaizer Chiefs striker announced his retirement from international football in May last year, a few months after the belated 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
Speaking to Soccer24, Zimbabwe national teams General Manager Wellington Mpandare said Musona could consider coming out of retirement if he is needed by the coaches. Said Mpandare:
If the new coach wants him, chances are we can bring him back. I had a chat with him during the off-season when he promised me that he might reconsider his decision.
It all depends now on whether or not the new coach wants him. If he (the incoming Warriors coach) wants him, then I will obviously engage him and convince him to come back and represent Zimbabwe again.
Remember, Knowledge (Musona) is a loyal son of the soil. He loves his country, he is grounded and he is one player that will not be difficult to convince to come back because I know him very well even outside football.
I’m very close to the family as well, and I can even go through his wife. So if the coaches feel he (Musona) is still needed, it will not be difficult for me to convince him to play for the national team again.
Musona made his debut for the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team in 2010 and played 51 times for the Warriors.
He scored 24 goals for the national team – 14 shy of Peter Ndlovu’s record tally of 38.
More: Pindula News