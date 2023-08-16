Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2023 Set For October

ZTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Winnie Muchanyuka expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, saying:

The 2023 edition of Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism will beam the light on tourism and place the entire travel and tourism on center stage.

We look forward to showcasing the beauty, heritage, and hospitality of our country, and promoting Zimbabwe as an irresistible destination for travellers looking to experience authentic African tourism.

… An exciting array of activities awaits participants. These will include business-to-business meetings for industry players and buyers.

A Tourism investment forum will be held to showcase opportunities that are available to potential tourism sector investors.

The aviation sector will also converge to talk about various issues affecting the aviation sector.

A career guidance session will be held for the upcoming tourism leaders.

Buyers will take up the usual destination site visits in the different locations across the destination to get an understanding of the country’s incredible tourist attractions.