Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2023 Set For October

Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2023 Set For October7 minutes ago
The 2023 edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, which is Zimbabwe’s premier international tourism showcase, is set to take place from 12 to 14 October in Bulawayo.
The annual event brings together key players and stakeholders in the global tourism industry, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the best of Zimbabwe’s rich tourism potential.
Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.
ZTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Winnie Muchanyuka expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, saying:
The 2023 edition of Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism will beam the light on tourism and place the entire travel and tourism on center stage.
We look forward to showcasing the beauty, heritage, and hospitality of our country, and promoting Zimbabwe as an irresistible destination for travellers looking to experience authentic African tourism.
… An exciting array of activities awaits participants. These will include business-to-business meetings for industry players and buyers.
A Tourism investment forum will be held to showcase opportunities that are available to potential tourism sector investors.
The aviation sector will also converge to talk about various issues affecting the aviation sector.
A career guidance session will be held for the upcoming tourism leaders.
Buyers will take up the usual destination site visits in the different locations across the destination to get an understanding of the country’s incredible tourist attractions.
Muchanyuka urged upcoming tourism players who have difficulties in accessing the market to come and register as exhibitors at the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.
Registration for the 2023 edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is now open and can be completed online.
More: Pindula News