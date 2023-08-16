Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeGovernance

Too Many Fuel Service Stations In Harare, Says Muguti

7 minutes ago
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 06:39:13 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Too Many Fuel Service Stations In Harare, Says Muguti

Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Secretary Tafadzwa Muguti has expressed concern over the rate at which fuel stations are being built in the province.

Speaking at a Highlands Residents Association meeting held at the Highlands Presbyterian Church last Friday, Muguti said:

I am also not a fan of service stations, they are already too many. I am not a fan of billboards.

They are already too many but I’m also not a fan of service stations, which go into wetlands and other places like what’s going on now.

We now have houses that are being turned into service stations.

So, it’s getting a bit crazy, in fact, it’s now crazy actually.

Muguti also said the majority of the service stations were constructed without engagements with residents in violation of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Fuel Service Stations

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback