Too Many Fuel Service Stations In Harare, Says Muguti

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Too Many Fuel Service Stations In Harare, Says Muguti7 minutes ago
Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Secretary Tafadzwa Muguti has expressed concern over the rate at which fuel stations are being built in the province.
Speaking at a Highlands Residents Association meeting held at the Highlands Presbyterian Church last Friday, Muguti said:
I am also not a fan of service stations, they are already too many. I am not a fan of billboards.Feedback
They are already too many but I’m also not a fan of service stations, which go into wetlands and other places like what’s going on now.
We now have houses that are being turned into service stations.
So, it’s getting a bit crazy, in fact, it’s now crazy actually.
Muguti also said the majority of the service stations were constructed without engagements with residents in violation of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals