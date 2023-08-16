ZEC Plans To Deploy 150 000 Electoral Officers For Elections

5 minutes ago

About 150 000 electoral officers will be deployed to 12 370 polling stations across the country for voting on 23 August.

Zimbabweans will elect the country’s next President, members of the House of Assembly and councillors for the next five years on Wednesday next week.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy chairperson, Commissioner Rodney Kiwa said 150 000 officers will be on duty on the voting day. Said Kiwa:

