ZEC Plans To Deploy 150 000 Electoral Officers For Elections

5 minutes ago
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 14:49:49 GMT
About 150 000 electoral officers will be deployed to 12 370 polling stations across the country for voting on 23 August.

Zimbabweans will elect the country’s next President, members of the House of Assembly and councillors for the next five years on Wednesday next week.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy chairperson, Commissioner Rodney Kiwa said 150 000 officers will be on duty on the voting day. Said Kiwa:

The global figure for electoral officers is about 150 000. This figure is inclusive of presiding, polling and constituency election officers.

Chronicle reported that Treasury has already approved payment of forex allowances to the electoral officers hired by ZEC, who are mainly civil servants and are paid by the Salary Services Bureau (SSB).

