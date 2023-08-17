Pindula|Search Pindula
6 minutes ago
Thu, 17 Aug 2023 08:36:22 GMT
FlySafair Announces Flight Prices To Harare, Victoria Falls

South African low-cost airline, FlySafair has released its prices for the Harare and Victoria Falls flights which will commence in early October this year.

In a statement sent to NewsDay, FlySafair said the Harare flights will operate daily. It said:

The first batch of new routes will be launched on October 2, 2023, and are between Johannesburg and Harare and Johannesburg and Livingstone.

The Harare flights will operate daily with prices starting at R1 000 (US$53).

Flights between Johannesburg and Livingstone are scheduled four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday with tickets starting at R2 000 (US$105).

The next batch of routes will take off on October 3 and 5, 2023.

Respectively, these include Johannesburg to Victoria Falls which will operate three times per week with tickets starting at R1 400 (US$74), and Johannesburg to Maputo which will operate four times per week with tickets from R1 400.

Bookings for all new routes opened on 03 August 2023.

Currently, Fastjet dominates the Johannesburg to Harare and Johannesburg to Victoria Falls flight routes.

More: Pindula News

