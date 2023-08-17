"Embittered Presidential Aspirant" Planning Bloodshed, Sabotage - Charamba

5 minutes ago

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has alleged that an “embittered presidential aspirant” is planning to cause havoc in the country in order to stop elections scheduled for next Wednesday from going ahead.

In a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter using one of his accounts “Tinoedza Zvimwe”, Charamba said the presidential aspirant is planning to kill one Presidential Candidate and at least three aspiring Members of Parliament, as well as bomb some installations in the country.

Charamba, however, did not disclose the identity of the presidential aspirant, saying his/her name will be revealed in due course. He wrote:

