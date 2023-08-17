Jah Prayzah Pays Tribute To Tuku, Says His Music Inspired Many

We honour their bravery, commitment and remember that our nation’s story was shaped by their unwavering dedication.

I also want to shine a spotlight on our modern-day heroes. Those who are continually pushing boundaries and paving the way for others.

People like the late great Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi, whose music not only touched our hearts but inspired countless local artists to pursue their dreams.

The country’s heroes are not just those in the history books, they are in our communities, our schools, our fields of arts, sports and business.

They strive daily to make Zimbabwe a better place for all of us, and their impact can be felt by us all.

Let us celebrate both, those who laid the foundation for our nation and also those who are building upon it.

They too are our heroes, and they deserve our full respect and recognition.

Here is to the heroes of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

May we continue to grow and thrive, united by our shared love for Zimbabwe.

Mtukudzi, popularly known as Tuku, died in 2019 aged 66 and was declared a national hero.

Tuku became the country’s first artiste to be declared a national hero.

After Tuku’s death, Jah Prayzah recorded a tribute track “Gamuchirai” in honour of the legendary musician.

