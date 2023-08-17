Mwonzora Urges Opposition Parties To Boycott 23 August Elections

6 minutes ago

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has said opposition political parties that will participate in the 23 August general elections are exercising “foolish bravery” and “going against God.”

Mwonzora said the election is a “sham”, arguing that there has been a selective application of the law in the run-up to the polls to favour ZANU PF and disadvantage the opposition.

The MDC-T leader withdrew his candidature last week in protest over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) decision to bar 87 of his aspiring Parliamentarians from contesting.

