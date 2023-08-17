Mwonzora Urges Opposition Parties To Boycott 23 August Elections

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Mwonzora Urges Opposition Parties To Boycott 23 August Elections6 minutes ago
MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has said opposition political parties that will participate in the 23 August general elections are exercising “foolish bravery” and “going against God.”
Mwonzora said the election is a “sham”, arguing that there has been a selective application of the law in the run-up to the polls to favour ZANU PF and disadvantage the opposition.
The MDC-T leader withdrew his candidature last week in protest over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) decision to bar 87 of his aspiring Parliamentarians from contesting.
Addressing reporters at a Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) dialogue in Harare, Mwonzora said it’s unwise for the opposition to take part in a “rotten, dirty election”. He said:
Participating in this election is an act of foolish bravery, this election is stacked against the opposition.
Already laws are being changed as the election process is going on, and there is selective application of the law.
Some people are being arrested, some are not, some are being arrested and released and some are being detained.
I cannot encourage a brother or sister to get into this election. Doing so is going against God.
This is a rotten, dirty election, an election stacked against democracy.
NewZimbabwe.com reported that opposition parties have not been granted access to Special Voting processes, ballot paper designs, and the voters’ roll itself.
Although Mwonzora withdrew from the presidential contest, his name will still be on the ballot paper because he notified ZEC of his decision less than the stipulated 21 days before the election.
