SADC Determined To Support Zimbabwe For Free And Fair Elections

Southern African Development Community (SADC) election observer mission (SEOM) head to Zimbabwe, Nevers Sekwila Mumba, said there is a need for Zimbabwe to hold free, fair, and credible elections.
Addressing journalists at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport following his arrival on Wednesday, Mumba said it was imperative that Zimbabwe holds credible elections. He said:
If you don’t have a free and fair election you are going to be subjected to insecurity for quite a while.Feedback
We come with a very clear mandate from the SADC region; the mandate is to ensure that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters here in Zimbabwe, to elect a president of their choice.
Our determination is to support every effort that is going to give us a free and fair election.
Mumba added that SEOM will only observe the elections but the onus is with Zimbabweans to choose their preferred leaders. He said:
My team and I are dedicating ourselves to ensuring that we are part of the process to give Zimbabweans an opportunity to make a choice of their own.
They make a choice, we are just the eyes and we encourage peace.
