SADC Determined To Support Zimbabwe For Free And Fair Elections

We come with a very clear mandate from the SADC region; the mandate is to ensure that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters here in Zimbabwe, to elect a president of their choice.

Our determination is to support every effort that is going to give us a free and fair election.

Mumba added that SEOM will only observe the elections but the onus is with Zimbabweans to choose their preferred leaders. He said:

My team and I are dedicating ourselves to ensuring that we are part of the process to give Zimbabweans an opportunity to make a choice of their own. They make a choice, we are just the eyes and we encourage peace.

