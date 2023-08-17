Soldier Robs Pedestrian Of US$90

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Soldier Robs Pedestrian Of US$907 minutes ago
A Zimbabwe National Army officer, Arnold Nyoni (29), allegedly robbed a pedestrian of US$90 earlier this month.
Nyoni appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing robbery charges.
Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, granted Nyoni ZWL$50 000 bail and remanded the matter to tomorrow for trial continuation.
Prosecuting, Arnold Mudekunye said that on 04 August 2023, at around 4 AM, Nyoni accosted Alphonse Nkomo (35) who was walking along a footpath.
Nkomo tried to resist but was overpowered and robbed of his wallet containing US$90.
When Nkomo sought to find out the identity of his attacker, he was told that the robber was a soldier at the 1.3 infantry battalion, Plumtree.
He then went to the army base where he identified the suspect.
Nkomo filed a police report, leading to Nyoni’s arrest.
More: Pindula News