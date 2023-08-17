Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeGeneral

Soldier Robs Pedestrian Of US$90

7 minutes ago
Thu, 17 Aug 2023 04:35:10 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Soldier Robs Pedestrian Of US$90

A Zimbabwe National Army officer, Arnold Nyoni (29), allegedly robbed a pedestrian of US$90 earlier this month.

Nyoni appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing robbery charges.

Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, granted Nyoni ZWL$50 000 bail and remanded the matter to tomorrow for trial continuation.

Prosecuting, Arnold Mudekunye said that on 04 August 2023, at around 4 AM, Nyoni accosted Alphonse Nkomo (35) who was walking along a footpath.

Nkomo tried to resist but was overpowered and robbed of his wallet containing US$90.

When Nkomo sought to find out the identity of his attacker, he was told that the robber was a soldier at the 1.3 infantry battalion, Plumtree.

He then went to the army base where he identified the suspect.

Nkomo filed a police report, leading to Nyoni’s arrest.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

PedestrianPlumtreeRobberyRogue SoldiersSoldier

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback