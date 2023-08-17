Zambian Opposition Leader Heads SADC Election Observer Mission To Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zambian Opposition Leader Heads SADC Election Observer Mission To Zimbabwe7 minutes ago
Zambian President and chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (OPDSC), Hakainde Hichilema, appointed Nevers Mumba as the head of the regional bloc’s electoral observer mission.
In a statement, Hichilema expressed optimism that Zimbabwe will hold credible elections on 23 August. He said:
As chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, I am pleased to announce Nevers Sekwila Mumba as head of the SADC electoral observation mission for Zimbabwe’s elections.Feedback
We are optimistic about a peaceful and democratic process before, during and after elections in Zimbabwe.
Mumba is the leader of the Zambian opposition party, Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).
He served as the eighth Vice President of Zambia in 2003 and 2004 under the late Levy Mwanawasa.
Mumba arrived in the country with his team yesterday.
More: Pindula News
TagsElection Observer MissionElection ObserversNevers MumbaNevers Sekwila MumbaSADC Election Observer MissionZimbabwe 2023 Elections
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals