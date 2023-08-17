Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

Zambian Opposition Leader Heads SADC Election Observer Mission To Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago
Thu, 17 Aug 2023 15:24:52 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zambian Opposition Leader Heads SADC Election Observer Mission To Zimbabwe

Zambian President and chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (OPDSC), Hakainde Hichilema, appointed Nevers Mumba as the head of the regional bloc’s electoral observer mission.

In a statement, Hichilema expressed optimism that Zimbabwe will hold credible elections on 23 August. He said:

As chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, I am pleased to announce Nevers Sekwila Mumba as head of the SADC electoral observation mission for Zimbabwe’s elections.

We are optimistic about a peaceful and democratic process before, during and after elections in Zimbabwe.

Mumba is the leader of the Zambian opposition party, Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).

He served as the eighth Vice President of Zambia in 2003 and 2004 under the late Levy Mwanawasa.

Mumba arrived in the country with his team yesterday.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Election Observer MissionElection ObserversNevers MumbaNevers Sekwila MumbaSADC Election Observer MissionZimbabwe 2023 Elections

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback