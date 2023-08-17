Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Below are the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Accreditation venues for the 2023 Harmonised Elections in each of the country’s ten provinces:
- Harare – Belvedere Technical Teachers College [Venue] – Belvedere Teachers Technical College [Physical Address]
- Bulawayo – Bulawayo Polytechnic [Venue] – 12th Avenue Extension Corner Park Road Bulawayo [Physical Address]
- Matabeleland North – Women Centre, Lupane [Venue] – Lupane Business Centre, Lupane [Physical Address]
- Matabeleland South – Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College [Venue] – Beitbridge Road, Gwanda Town [Physical Address]
- Masvingo – Masvingo Polytechnic College [Venue] – Beitbridge Road, Masvingo City [Physical Address]
- Midlands – Fairmile Hotel [Venue] – Along Bulawayo Road, Gweru [Physical Address]
- Mashonaland Central – Halla Hotel, Bindura [Venue] – Bindura Town [Physical Address]
- Mashonaland East – Hopefay Hotel & Conference Centre [Venue] – 39 Main Street, Marondera [Physical Address]
- Mashonaland West – Cut Hotel [Venue] – 85f Lemiea Farm, Chinhoyi [Physical Address]
- Manicaland – Golden Peacock Villa Hotel [Venue] – Stand Number 1117 Corner Feruka & Jeff Road, Natvest Industrial Park, Mutare [Physical Address]
More: Pindula News