Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

ZEC Accreditation Venues For The 2023 Harmonised Elections

6 minutes ago
Thu, 17 Aug 2023 11:29:58 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZEC Accreditation Venues For The 2023 Harmonised Elections

Below are the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Accreditation venues for the 2023 Harmonised Elections in each of the country’s ten provinces:

  • Harare – Belvedere Technical Teachers College [Venue] – Belvedere Teachers Technical College [Physical Address]
  • Bulawayo – Bulawayo Polytechnic [Venue]12th Avenue Extension Corner Park Road Bulawayo [Physical Address]
  • Matabeleland North – Women Centre, Lupane [Venue]Lupane Business Centre, Lupane [Physical Address]
  • Matabeleland South – Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College [Venue]Beitbridge Road, Gwanda Town [Physical Address]
  • Masvingo – Masvingo Polytechnic College [Venue]Beitbridge Road, Masvingo City [Physical Address]
  • Midlands – Fairmile Hotel [Venue]Along Bulawayo Road, Gweru [Physical Address]
  • Mashonaland Central – Halla Hotel, Bindura [Venue] – Bindura Town [Physical Address]
  • Mashonaland East – Hopefay Hotel & Conference Centre [Venue]39 Main Street, Marondera [Physical Address]
  • Mashonaland West – Cut Hotel [Venue] – 85f Lemiea Farm, Chinhoyi [Physical Address]
  • Manicaland – Golden Peacock Villa Hotel [Venue] – Stand Number 1117 Corner Feruka & Jeff Road, Natvest Industrial Park, Mutare [Physical Address]

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Accreditation Venues

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback