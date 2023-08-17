6 minutes ago

Below are the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Accreditation venues for the 2023 Harmonised Elections in each of the country’s ten provinces:

Harare – Belvedere Technical Teachers College [Venue] – Belvedere Teachers Technical College [Physical Address]

Bulawayo – Bulawayo Polytechnic [Venue] – 12th Avenue Extension Corner Park Road Bulawayo [Physical Address]

Matabeleland North – Women Centre, Lupane [Venue] – Lupane Business Centre, Lupane [Physical Address]

Matabeleland South – Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College [Venue] – Beitbridge Road, Gwanda Town [Physical Address]

Masvingo – Masvingo Polytechnic College [Venue] – Beitbridge Road, Masvingo City [Physical Address]

Midlands – Fairmile Hotel [Venue] – Along Bulawayo Road, Gweru [Physical Address]

Mashonaland Central – Halla Hotel, Bindura [Venue] – Bindura Town [Physical Address]

Mashonaland East – Hopefay Hotel & Conference Centre [Venue] – 39 Main Street, Marondera [Physical Address]

Mashonaland West – Cut Hotel [Venue] – 85f Lemiea Farm, Chinhoyi [Physical Address]

Manicaland – Golden Peacock Villa Hotel [Venue] – Stand Number 1117 Corner Feruka & Jeff Road, Natvest Industrial Park, Mutare [Physical Address]

More: Pindula News

Feedback