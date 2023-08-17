Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 557 Per US$1

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 557 Per US$14 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Dollar marginally depreciated against the United States Dollar on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction on Wednesday, 16 August.
After Wednesday’s wholesale auction, the Zimbabwe dollar lost ZWL$17.76 to average ZWL$4 577.50 from ZWL$4 559.74 per US Dollar last week.
Yesterday, 13 bids were received, and all 13 bids were accepted and received allotments.
The total value of bids accepted was US$18,854,776.00 and a similar amount was allotted.
The amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00.
The highest bid rate was ZWL$4,600.0000 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4,559.0000.
Tags
Exchange rateExchange RatesForexForex AuctionForex Auction AllotmentsForex Auction SystemForex Auction Trading SystemWholesale Foreign Exchange AuctionZim dollarZimbabwe Dollar