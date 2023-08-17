Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $4 577 Per US$1

7 hours ago

The Zimbabwe Dollar marginally depreciated against the United States Dollar on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction on Wednesday, 16 August.

After Wednesday’s wholesale auction, the Zimbabwe dollar lost ZWL$17.76 to average ZWL$4 577.50 from ZWL$4 559.74 per US Dollar last week.

Yesterday, 13 bids were received, and all 13 bids were accepted and received allotments.

