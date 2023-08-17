Zimbabwe's Poor Road Network Hampers Election Observers

4 minutes ago

The European Union (EU) election observer mission in Zimbabwe has been facing challenges to reach the country’s remote areas due to bad roads.

The mission met journalists on Friday last week to update them on their progress so far ahead of the 23 August 2023 polls.

EU election observer mission’s press officer Ebehard Laue told Southern Eye in an interview on the sidelines of the Press conference that despite the country’s poor road network, they are determined to reach all places. He said:

Feedback