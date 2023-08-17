Zimbabwe's Poor Road Network Hampers Election Observers

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe's Poor Road Network Hampers Election Observers4 minutes ago
The European Union (EU) election observer mission in Zimbabwe has been facing challenges to reach the country’s remote areas due to bad roads.
The mission met journalists on Friday last week to update them on their progress so far ahead of the 23 August 2023 polls.
EU election observer mission’s press officer Ebehard Laue told Southern Eye in an interview on the sidelines of the Press conference that despite the country’s poor road network, they are determined to reach all places. He said:
The question is whether we reach remote areas or not, we intend to go to all areas.
We have been in Hwange, we were also in Tsholotsho, the roads are a challenge there, but our mission is to reach all places.
Journalists attending the meeting informed the EU mission about the challenges they were facing while covering the run-up to the elections.
Among the challenges highlighted was the recent assault of their colleagues by suspected ZANU PF youths in Bulawayo.
The observer mission has more than 150 members from 27 EU States.
The observers have been deployed to all the country’s 10 provinces.
More: Pindula News