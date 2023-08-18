Former SABC Broadcaster Chris Maroleng Urges Zimbabweans To “Rise Against Tyranny”

Today, I am compelled to write with an anger that burns deep within my soul.

The recent events that unfolded in Zimbabwe, leading to my abrupt deportation, are not just a reflection of bad governance, but a stark indication of the lengths to which the government will go.

This is a call for the people of Zimbabwe to rise up against tyranny and demand the change they so desperately deserve.

Our purpose in Zimbabwe was noble and clear – to conduct vital field research on election conditions and challenges. We followed all the necessary protocols.

But what awaited us was a shocking and horrifying ordeal. It served as a brutal reminder of the bullying tactics employed by the Zanu PF-led government, as they seek to stifle dissent and silence any voices that dare to challenge their autocratic rule.

This is not an isolated incident; it is a clear indication of the extent to which the government will go to suppress the truth and maintain their grip on power.

We cannot afford to be silent in the face of such tyranny.

This incident is a wake-up call for all Zimbabweans to rise up against the oppressive forces that seek to undermine their democratic rights and aspirations.

We must channel our anger into action, demanding accountability.