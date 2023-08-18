Makandiwa Predicts ZANU PF's Win In August 23 Elections Sparking Controversy

As the election date approaches, Zimbabweans find themselves torn between hope and scepticism, eagerly anticipating the unfolding events. The nation awaits the verdict on August 23, which will shape Zimbabwe’s future.

Effects of Makandiwa’s “Prophecy”

Makandiwa’s “prophecy” about the upcoming elections can impact voters in various ways. It may strengthen the support of his followers for the ruling ZANU PF party, reinforcing their beliefs. The prophecy could also lead undecided voters to reconsider their choices or become more cautious. However, it might also result in voter apathy among opposition supporters who feel that the outcome is predetermined, leading them to potentially give up on voting altogether.

Religion has played a significant role in Zimbabwean politics throughout history. Before colonialism, traditional governance relied on spirit mediums who influenced the selection of kings. During colonial rule, Christianity was introduced and used by authorities to justify control. However, churches also became spaces for resistance against oppression. After independence, the government maintained close ties with religious leaders for nation-building. Nevertheless, concerns have arisen about the misuse of religious platforms by influential figures like Makandiwa, Walter Magaya, Nehemiah Mutendi, Uebert Angel, and Madzibaba Andyby to sway congregants towards political agendas, including support for the ruling ZANU PF party. Religion in Zimbabwean politics offers moral guidance, social cohesion, and resistance, but the blurring of boundaries between religious and political spheres raises questions.

