Mutsvangwa Claims Involvement In Removal Of Two Dictators, Smith And Robert Mugabe

ZANU PF Spokesperson has said he has participated in the removal of two dictators, Ian Smith and Zimbabwe’s founding leader, the late Robert Mugabe. He made the remarks at a Chatham House hybrid roundtable event on Wednesday. Watch the video below for more.

Mugabe was ousted from power in 2017 after leading the Southern African nation for 37 straight years. Initially hailed as a hero for leading the country to independence, Mugabe’s regime gradually became characterised by authoritarianism, economic decline, and human rights abuses. His policies, such as land reforms and indigenisation, contributed to economic instability and a decline in agricultural productivity. Mugabe’s rule was marked by political repression, including crackdowns on opposition parties and dissenting voices. Despite early promises of democracy and development, Mugabe’s long tenure was marred by corruption, economic mismanagement, and a deterioration in living standards for many Zimbabweans.

