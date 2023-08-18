Zimbabwean-born Former SABC Broadcaster Chris Maroleng Deported From Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwean-born Former SABC Broadcaster Chris Maroleng Deported From Zimbabwe5 minutes ago
Zimbabwean authorities have reportedly deported Chris Maroleng, a former SABC broadcaster and Global Advisor, and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa. Maroleng arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to cover the upcoming elections scheduled for the following Wednesday.
Reports indicate that the Zimbabwe-born broadcaster and three colleagues were deported back to South Africa. Government spokespersons have not yet released an official statement regarding the reasons behind the journalist’s apparent ban.
Maroleng, who is also a public policy analyst and communication expert, stated that he had received permission to travel to Zimbabwe after meeting with Zimbabwean embassy officials in Pretoria. Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono expressed concern over the deportation. He said on Thursday:
South African former broadcaster, and Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa @ChrisMaroleng is being deported with his 3 colleagues by the Zimbabwean Government back to South Africa after arriving in the country on Tuesday. Maroleng said he met with officials from the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria before flying out to Zimbabwe, he said the officials gave them the nod to fly to Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwean Government said he can’t accredit to cover the election in Zimbabwe.
Good Governance Africa had obtained a supporting letter from its Zimbabwean partner, Southern Africa Political and Economic Series (SAPES), which Ibbo Mandaza runs. This non-governmental organization is a research and advocacy non-profit organization with centres across the continent, with a sole focus on improving governance.
Maroleng is not the only international journalist to be deported from Zimbabwe in recent weeks. Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin was also expelled from the country in July of this year after immigration authorities questioned his entry into the southern African country without a visa.