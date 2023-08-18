Zimbabwean-born Former SABC Broadcaster Chris Maroleng Deported From Zimbabwe

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwean authorities have reportedly deported Chris Maroleng, a former SABC broadcaster and Global Advisor, and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa. Maroleng arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday to cover the upcoming elections scheduled for the following Wednesday.

Reports indicate that the Zimbabwe-born broadcaster and three colleagues were deported back to South Africa. Government spokespersons have not yet released an official statement regarding the reasons behind the journalist’s apparent ban.

Maroleng, who is also a public policy analyst and communication expert, stated that he had received permission to travel to Zimbabwe after meeting with Zimbabwean embassy officials in Pretoria. Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono expressed concern over the deportation. He said on Thursday:

