By All Indicators It Points To Another Disputed Election - Analyst

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
By All Indicators It Points To Another Disputed Election - Analyst3 minutes ago
As Zimbabwe’s national elections approach, concerns are arising regarding the transparency of the electoral process. Political analyst Dr. Tinashe Sithole suggests that the signs indicate another disputed election. Sithole told SABC News:
By all indicators it points to another disputed election. Remember a free and fair election it is all about if people are going to vote freely and if political parties have equal rights to campaign in terms of meetings and rallies. Looking at those factors, especially the conduct of political parties as well as the conduct of the electoral commission and the current environment, it is really looking gloomy in terms of the upcoming election.
Recently, the High Court dismissed the appeal by the Citizens Coalition for Change to access the updated voters’ roll noting that it was not urgent. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has not yet released the final voters’ roll or the list of polling stations.
Furthermore, there has been a rise in reports of violence, primarily involving clashes between the ruling party ZANU PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The opposition party alleges that its supporters have been subjected to assaults by ZANU PF supporters. Additionally, it claims that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been obstructing its rallies at the behest of the ruling party.
This week, the country’s authorities deported four southern African democracy activists on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare and barred journalists from several international media houses deployed to cover the polls. Observers from within Zimbabwe, the SADC region, Commonwealth and the European Union will be monitoring the elections.