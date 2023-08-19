By All Indicators It Points To Another Disputed Election - Analyst

3 minutes ago

As Zimbabwe’s national elections approach, concerns are arising regarding the transparency of the electoral process. Political analyst Dr. Tinashe Sithole suggests that the signs indicate another disputed election. Sithole told SABC News:

By all indicators it points to another disputed election. Remember a free and fair election it is all about if people are going to vote freely and if political parties have equal rights to campaign in terms of meetings and rallies. Looking at those factors, especially the conduct of political parties as well as the conduct of the electoral commission and the current environment, it is really looking gloomy in terms of the upcoming election.

Recently, the High Court dismissed the appeal by the Citizens Coalition for Change to access the updated voters’ roll noting that it was not urgent. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has not yet released the final voters’ roll or the list of polling stations.

Feedback