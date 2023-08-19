Mutsvangwa Says Solar Panels And Boreholes In Rural Areas Are Signs Of Zimbabwe's Prosperity

5 minutes ago

ZANU PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, believes that the presence of solar panels and boreholes in rural areas demonstrates prosperity in Zimbabwe. He claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has actively pursued practical initiatives for prosperity.

In response to Blessed Mhlanga’s inquiry about the distribution of benefits from gold production, Mutsvangwa pointed out the visible signs of economic progress, such as young people building houses and investing in boreholes through their earnings from gold. He emphasized that denying this reality would be unjustifiable when evidence of prosperity, such as solar panels and improved living conditions, can be observed in rural areas. Watch the full interview here.

During the Heroes Day celebrations, Mhlanga stated that the majority of the population would dispute the extent of economic progress claimed by Mutsvangwa for Zimbabwe. He said:

