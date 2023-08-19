Mwonzora Says ZANU PF Instructed EU To Take Back 3 Million Euros Meant For Training Of Polling Agents

5 minutes ago

Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the opposition party MDC, has alleged that ZANU PF instructed the European Union (EU) to take back its 3 million Euro intended for political parties in Zimbabwe to train and deploy polling agents. He made the remarks during an interview with Blessed Mhlanga on Heart and Soul TV during which he explained his decision to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race.

Mwonzora also raised concerns about the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) using an “illegal” and “unconstitutional” delimitation report, which he believed was designed to manipulate election outcomes. Mwonzora highlighted the MDC’s disadvantage due to the disqualification of 87 of its candidates under biased and unfair circumstances. He criticised the ZEC’s handling of the disqualification cases, describing it as “vindictive” and suggesting that it was setting the MDC up for failure. He said: