EU Election Observers In Zimbabwe Denied Bribery Allegations

6 minutes ago

A European Union (EU) election observation team in Zimbabwe denied allegations of involvement in a bribery scandal reported by a state-owned newspaper. The Herald newspaper claimed that the EU media team had distributed whiskey and grocery vouchers to 18 journalists in an attempt to “influence journalists to make outlandish claims that seek to sully the whole election process”.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo, head of the EU delegation, strongly denied these allegations, stating that they were unfounded and fabricated. He expressed concern over ongoing attempts to discredit the EU mission and undermine credible election observation. He said: