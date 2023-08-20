Spain Beat England To Win The 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup

8 minutes ago

Spain defeated the England Lionesses with a 1-0 scoreline to emerge as the champions of the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup. This victory solidifies Spain’s position as the fifth team in history to win the prestigious tournament, following the successes of USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1), and Japan (1). Remarkably, prior to this tournament, Spain had only won a single match in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The England team, led by coach Sarina Wiegman, faced disappointment as they finished as the runners-up for the second time in a FIFA Women’s World Cup. Wiegman, who previously guided the Netherlands to the final in 2019 where they were defeated by the USA, became the first coach to achieve this feat.

Article in Brief:

Spain’s victory solidifies their position as the fifth team to win the Women’s FIFA World Cup, joining USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1), and Japan (1).

Prior to this tournament, Spain had only won one match in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

England, led by coach Sarina Wiegman, finished as runners-up for the second time in a Women’s World Cup.

Wiegman is the first coach to achieve this feat after guiding the Netherlands to the final in 2019.

Olga Carmona of Spain became the seventh player in Women’s World Cup history to score in both the semi-final and final matches of a single edition.

Carli Lloyd of the USA achieved this previously in 2015.

Carmona, aged 23 years and 69 days, also became the fourth-youngest player to score in a World Cup final.

Spain’s Olga Carmona achieved individual milestones during the tournament. She became the seventh player in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to score in both the semi-final and final matches of a single edition. The previous player to accomplish this was Carli Lloyd for the USA in 2015. Carmona, at the age of 23 years and 69 days, also became the fourth-youngest player to score in a World Cup final.

Feedback