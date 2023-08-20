Teenager Takes Father To Court Over School Fees

6 minutes ago

A teenager took her father to the Harare Magistrates Court to request financial support for her education. Heather Mabvira informed Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that her father, Justin Mabvira, was refusing to contribute to her tuition fees. She requested a monthly sum of US$120 to cover additional lessons, stationary, and transportation expenses.

Heather stated that her father worked as a panel beater and she believed he should provide for her educational needs while she continues attending school. She said: