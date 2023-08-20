Teenager Takes Father To Court Over School Fees

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
A teenager took her father to the Harare Magistrates Court to request financial support for her education. Heather Mabvira informed Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that her father, Justin Mabvira, was refusing to contribute to her tuition fees. She requested a monthly sum of US$120 to cover additional lessons, stationary, and transportation expenses.
Heather stated that her father worked as a panel beater and she believed he should provide for her educational needs while she continues attending school. She said:
He is a panel beater and I am applying that he provides for my extra educational needs because I am still going to school.Feedback
Justin Mabvira defended himself by informing the court that he could only afford to pay US$30. He explained that he already had other children to support and considered Heather’s demand of US$120 to be excessive. Additionally, he mentioned that attending to various legal matters concerning Heather, her mother, and her siblings had caused him to miss work, putting his job at risk. He argued:
I have other children whom I am taking care of and her US$120 claim is outrageous.
I almost lost a job recently for being absent at work attending to several cases from her, her mother and siblings.
In response, Magistrate Dlamini ordered Justin Mabvira to pay US$30 towards his daughter’s educational expenses.
