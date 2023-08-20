WATCH: Bused ZANU PF Supporters Stranded In Shurugwi After Attending Mnangagwa's Rally

6 minutes ago

Some ZANU PF supporters found themselves stranded in Shurugwi after attending a rally addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Feed ZW interviewed some of the stranded individuals, who revealed that they had been bused from distant areas like Mberengwa and Silobela to attend the rally. Unfortunately, they were unable to locate the buses that had brought them there. The situation left them stranded and unsure of how to return home. Watch the video below for more.

While the said places are all within Midlands Province, the incident sheds light on a long-standing accusation against ZANU PF, which involves busing supporters from one province to another to create the impression of a strong and widespread following. This practice is a common strategy utilised by political parties to showcase their popularity and generate momentum for their campaigns.

