ZANU PF Praises BRICS For Supporting Zimbabwe In Overcoming Long-Standing "Illegal Sanctions"

Highlighting Zimbabwe’s potential as Africa’s fastest-growing economy, Mutsvangwa noted the influx of investments from BRICS entrepreneurs into the country’s resource-rich sectors. He made the remarks at the BRICS Media Forum, hosted by Xinhua News Agency with the support of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC). The forum preceded the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled for August 22-24. The forum aimed to strengthen media dialogue for a shared and unbiased future, under the theme “BRICS and Africa.” He said:

Africa, a continent with a youthful and growing population of 1.2 billion is suddenly in the glowing limelight of international attention. Africa has to render gratitude to the economic resurgence of the BRICS and other emergent economies. The BRICS fraternity is increasingly offering new and exciting and affordable markets for goods and services, new sources of capital doing away with regimented imperialist dictates to economic development and advanced and even leapfrogging technologies that promote information and financial inclusivity in a global village.

As we speak, Zimbabwe is poised to become Africa’s fastest growing economy. We have an influx of world-class entrepreneurs from the BRICS fraternity pouring investment into our resource-rich nation. Our well-educated and easily skill-able labour force is ever keen and ready to turn invested capital to profits.

BRICS saved us from the fate that befell Sadam’s Iraq, Gaddafi’s Libya, and Afghanistan among others. I salute Pretoria, Tshwane, Moscow and Beijing for the 2008 United Nations Security Council veto on comprehensive sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Both me and my wife are candidates for the Senate seats. By the way, our marriage goes back to our wartime comradeship. We are a liberation struggle foot-soldier couple. Our bond is entangled in the political soul of Africa’s liberation. We are committed to anything that spells a redemptive course to the continent’s enduring aspirations. Me and Monica are surrogates of the Soweto and Samora Machel revolutionary spirit.

We are here even as we are in the final lap of our elections. All because we put premium to the work of the mirror as the image of BRICS at work. We owe our imminent electoral good fortunes to the BRICS.

There are huge lithium processing plants for New Energy Electric Vehicles. More work is witnessed in requisite energy generation and transmission. Water storage, pipe systems, building of a new port in nearby Beira, the second city of Mozambique, railway, road and accompanying logistics are the hallmark of the beckoning transformation for Zimbabwe.