Zimbabwean Tourism Operators Anticipate Increased Foreign Tourists With More Airlines Flying In

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) representatives expressed their excitement about the increased air connectivity, which will facilitate tourist arrivals from key source markets. The growing number of flights is seen as adding capacity and improving connectivity in Zimbabwe.

The TBCZ reported that the average hotel occupancy during the fourth quarter of the previous year was 55 percent. Resort centres achieved high occupancy rates of 98 percent, while urban area hotels recorded 27 percent. TBCZ Chairperson Paul Matamisa expressed satisfaction with the occupancy levels, stating that hotels could potentially be fully booked in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased foreign arrivals.

The festive season is expected to attract visitors, boosting both domestic and international travel to leisure destinations across Zimbabwe. Tourism plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, and the government aims to surpass 5.5 million tourist arrivals by 2023 and increase tourism receipts from $1 billion in 2017 to $3.5 billion by 2023 as part of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy—Vision 2025.

