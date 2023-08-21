23 August 2023 Declared A Public Holiday

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Government has declared 23 August 2023 a public holiday as the date was proclaimed the day for general elections by President Emmerson Mnangagwa several months ago.
According to General Notice 1345A of 2023 published in the Government Gazette on 21 August, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe declared the 23rd of August a public holiday in terms of section 38(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13). Reads the notice:
IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in terms of section 38(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13), has declared that the 23rd of August, 2023, shall be a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 harmonised elections.Feedback
Zimbabweans are scheduled to elect the new President, Members of Parliament and Local Government representatives on 23 August to serve for the next five years.
