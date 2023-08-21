Academic Stephen Chan Arrested In Zimbabwe, Faces Deportation

Zimbabwe Karate President Sensei Joe Rugwete responded to Danisa’s saying Prof Chan has not been cleared to train karate in Zimbabwe. Reads the response:

I am writing in response to your letter dated 17 August 2023, in which you are seeking clearance of the head of Jindokai Karate and Kobudo Association, Professor Stephen Chan to train karate in Zimbabwe from 21 August 2023.

Unfortunately, the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation’s Treasurer has no record of the 2023 affiliation of Jindokai Old Hararian’s style, instructors, or athletes.

The Treasurer also does not have proof of payment of the required clearance fee. As such, I regret to inform you that we cannot process.

Professor Stephen Chan’s clearance request at this time, unless you furnish the Treasurer with the proof of payments stated above. I attach hereto the invoice that was sent to your association earlier this year.

The Sports and Recreation Commission, which processes these clearances, requires a minimum of 30 days’ notice, and the four days’ notice you have given is inadequate.

Nonetheless, should you provide proof of affiliation to the Treasurer as well as complete the usual clearance application form, which we attach, we will forward your application to the Sports and Recreation Commission for guidance.

Please be advised that all Sports Tours clearances are granted in terms of Part VI of Statutory Instrument 342 of 1995, so please ensure you comply with these regulations. Please let me know if you have any other questions.

I appreciate your understanding of the policies and procedures involved.