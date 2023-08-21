Chamisa Endorses David Coltart For Bulawayo Mayorship

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Chamisa Endorses David Coltart For Bulawayo Mayorship6 minutes ago
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has endorsed former Minister of Education David Coltart to be the next mayor of Bulawayo if the party wins the upcoming election.
CITE reported that Chamisa endorsed Coltart at a rally held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.
The CCC presidential candidate said the party wants to have accountable and credible councillors who will deliver services for Bulawayo residents. Said Chamisa:
We have realised that there are problems in Bulawayo’s local authority. There are some councillors who went with MDC, and they were being very funny and very dangerous.
So, we have said we are starting on a clean slate. We don’t want funny tricks in local government.
Coltart, who is a lawyer, with 40 years of experience, said:
If we find that they are not, that they are benefiting a small number of people, then we will do everything we can to cancel them.
We will also work hard to ensure that the income that is generated in this city is kept in this city.
At present, our water fees go to Harare, and so does the money that is remitted from our vehicles.
This means that we can’t fix our roads and deliver other services. We plan to keep our wealth here and use it accordingly.
The opposition has dominated urban councils in the past two decades, a period that saw a rapid collapse in service delivery characterised by erratic water supplies, dumping of garbage in undesignated spaces, and raw sewage flowing in streets, among other issues.
More: Pindula News