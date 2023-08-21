Chamisa Endorses David Coltart For Bulawayo Mayorship

6 minutes ago

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has endorsed former Minister of Education David Coltart to be the next mayor of Bulawayo if the party wins the upcoming election.

CITE reported that Chamisa endorsed Coltart at a rally held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The CCC presidential candidate said the party wants to have accountable and credible councillors who will deliver services for Bulawayo residents. Said Chamisa:

Feedback