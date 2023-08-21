Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Kasukuwere Urges Voters To Elect "Anyone But Emmerson"7 minutes ago
Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has urged his supporters not to vote for the incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Eleven (11) candidates are in the race for the presidency after Kasukuwere was removed from the list by a court that had been petitioned by a ZANU PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana, to bar him.
Mangwana had argued that Kasukuwere had been out of the country for more than 18 months prior to the sitting of the Nomination Court on 21 June 2023.
Asked by ZimLive if he would be endorsing any candidate, Kasukuwere said “ABE… Anyone but Emmerson”.
The former ZANU PF politburo member and cabinet minister has been in self-imposed exile since the 2017 military coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.
Kasukuwere has expressed his intention to one day return from exile in South Africa to lead ZANU PF.
It is thought that he commands the support of Mugabe loyalists, particularly in the former president’s Mashonaland strongholds.
Kasukuwere is Zezuru, while Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, the leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition, CCC, are Karanga and hail from Midlands and Masvingo provinces respectively.
More: Pindula News