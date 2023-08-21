Kasukuwere Urges Voters To Elect "Anyone But Emmerson"

7 minutes ago

Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has urged his supporters not to vote for the incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Eleven (11) candidates are in the race for the presidency after Kasukuwere was removed from the list by a court that had been petitioned by a ZANU PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana, to bar him.

Mangwana had argued that Kasukuwere had been out of the country for more than 18 months prior to the sitting of the Nomination Court on 21 June 2023.

