PSL Matchday 19 Results, Winning Start For Genesis, Highlanders Unbeaten Run Continues
Dynamos interim coach Genesis Mangombe made a winning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) start in the DeMbare hot seat on Sunday.
The Glamour Boys beat newcomers Sheasham 2-0 at Bata Stadium, with the goals coming from Jayden Bakari and Eli Ilunga.
The match against Sheasham was the first league assignment for Mangombe after he took over from Herbert Maruwa.
However, Mangombe took charge of Dynamos’ Chibuku Super Cup first-round win over Simba Bhora at Barbourfields last week.
In other PSL matches played on Sunday, Highlanders overcame Black Rhinos 1-0 at Barbourfields to restore a five-point lead at the top.
Manica Diamonds defeated Triangle 3-1 at Gibbo Stadium, while Hwange beat Yadah Stars 3-1.
Results from Matchday 19 Fixtures
- Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos
- Triangle United 1-3 Manica Diamonds
- Sheasham 0-2 Dynamos
- Hwange 3-1 Yadah
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 ZPC Kariba
- CAPS United 0-1 Ngezi Platinum
- Simba Bhora 0-1 Chicken Inn
- Cranborne Bullets 1-1 FC Platinum
- Herentals 1-0 Green Fuel
