PSL Matchday 19 Results, Winning Start For Genesis, Highlanders Unbeaten Run Continues

6 minutes ago

Dynamos interim coach Genesis Mangombe made a winning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) start in the DeMbare hot seat on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys beat newcomers Sheasham 2-0 at Bata Stadium, with the goals coming from Jayden Bakari and Eli Ilunga.

The match against Sheasham was the first league assignment for Mangombe after he took over from Herbert Maruwa.

Feedback