19 Police Recruits Remanded In Custody

19 Police Recruits Remanded In Custody6 minutes ago
The nineteen (19) Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recruits who were arrested for public violence last week, were on Monday remanded in custody to today for continuation of bail application.
The 19 who appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi, denied the charges.
The suspects Tadiwanashe Machopa (21), Nthandoyenkosi Nyathi (21), Tinotenda Chakanyuka (23), Brian Makiwa (24), Benjamin Panashe Musina (23), Tanaka Emmanuel Chivige (24), Anesu Marufu (23), Delight Dube (23), Tatenda Chidhakwa(23), Nqoba Mahlangu (22), Tinotenda Marimo (22), Milton Mashave (23), Tanaka Keith Kaseke, Blessing Gondongwe (24), Kudakwashe Makuvaze (22), Fortune Irvine Madzinganyama (24), Takunda Chibwana (24), Anymore Ndlovu (24) and Pajeal Balance (23).
The recruits are stationed at ZRP Mukushi Academy.
The court heard that the ZRP recruits assaulted members of the public using sticks and unknown objects.
The recruits were allegedly avenging an assault that had been perpetrated on Nyathi, Kaseke and Ndlovu by an unknown person on Friday afternoon at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare.
Some of the assaulted members of the public sustained injuries.
More: Pindula News