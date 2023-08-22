19 Police Recruits Remanded In Custody

The recruits are stationed at ZRP Mukushi Academy.

The court heard that the ZRP recruits assaulted members of the public using sticks and unknown objects.

The recruits were allegedly avenging an assault that had been perpetrated on Nyathi, Kaseke and Ndlovu by an unknown person on Friday afternoon at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare.

Some of the assaulted members of the public sustained injuries.

More: Pindula News

