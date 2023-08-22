Chamisa Says CCC Will Win Elections By A Big Margin

Addressing CCC supporters gathered at Robert Mugabe Square in central Harare from where the ZANU PF’s towering headquarters are visible, Chamisa said:

Zimbabwe, our time has come. This is the time! We are going to win with a big and wide margin. Let’s just prepare for our inauguration.

Despite over 100 rallies being blocked by the police, said Chamisa, who is also a Pentecostal preacher, “God has said this is my time to be the president.”

Zimbabwe has vast mineral and agricultural wealth but the majority of Zimbabweans struggle to find stable jobs.

The economy is dogged by runaway inflation and what the World Bank describes as “unsustainable” debt levels.

Inflation reached 101 percent in July, and in August slowed to 77.2 percent, according to official figures, although some economists estimate it to be much higher.

Basic foodstuffs are unaffordable for some and there are shortages of medicines in public hospitals.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment