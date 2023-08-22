Civil Servants Sent Home Early, Set To Resume Normal Working Hours On 24 August

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The government has said Tuesday, 22 August will be a half day for all civil servants in order to enable them to prepare and travel to vote on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Secretary to Service Commissions, Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma said that normal working hours will resume on Thursday, 24 August 2023. Reads the statement:
Following the proclamation of Wednesday, 23 August 2023 as the Harmonised General Election date, the Secretary to Service Commissions, Dr Tsitsi R. Choruma, wishes to announce that Tuesday, 22nd August 2023 will be a half day for all public servants in order to enable them to prepare and to travel to the various stations where they are registered to vote.Feedback
The voting exercise is critical and of utmost importance as it allows all citizens to exercise their sovereign right in participating in this key electoral process.
The Secretary to Service Commissions takes this opportunity to wish each and every public servant a peaceful voting exercise.
Normal working hours will resume on Thursday, 24 August 2023.
Yesterday, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe declared the 23rd of August a public holiday in terms of section 38(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13).
