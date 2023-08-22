Drunk, Sleepy Police Officer Removed From Guarding Ballot Papers

At about 9 AM on August 20, a team led by Inspector Mbewe was conducting spot checks at polling stations. Upon arrival at Sacred Heart Mission Hall where member was deployed, they found out that the polling station was locked.

Another police officer peeped through the window “and discovered that the defaulter was still asleep in the hall where he was safeguarding polling material.” The memo said:

Efforts to awaken the defaulter were made for about 30 minutes when he woke up and unlocked the door. The ward election officer Sikhumbuzo Moyo, a teacher at Jabula Primary School in Jambezi, complained to the visiting officers that the member’s conduct was not pleasant, and he looked visibly drunk. The defaulter was relieved of his duties and uplifted to Victoria Falls.

ZEC has sent election materials to 12 374 polling stations countrywide ahead of Wednesday’s general elections and the materials are kept under guard round the clock.

