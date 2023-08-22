Election Campaigns No Longer Permitted

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Political parties and all candidates in the 23 August 2023 elections are not allowed to campaign after 11.59 PM on 21 August.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said campaigning ended at the stroke of midnight on 22 August. It said:
The last day of campaigns is the 21st of August 2023 at 11.59 PM.Feedback
Main opposition candidate, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa held his final rally before the polls at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare on Monday.
The event was attended by officials from SADC, COMESA, and EU observer missions, diplomats, and former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano.
ZEC will open polling stations from 7 AM to 7 PM for voters to cast their ballots tomorrow, 23 August 2023.
Registered voters should carry a national identity card (ID), metal or plastic, or carry a waiting pass with an original photograph, or a valid passport, to be allowed to vote.
