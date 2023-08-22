Election Campaigns No Longer Permitted

Main opposition candidate, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa held his final rally before the polls at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare on Monday.

The event was attended by officials from SADC, COMESA, and EU observer missions, diplomats, and former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano.

ZEC will open polling stations from 7 AM to 7 PM for voters to cast their ballots tomorrow, 23 August 2023.

Registered voters should carry a national identity card (ID), metal or plastic, or carry a waiting pass with an original photograph, or a valid passport, to be allowed to vote.

More: Pindula News

