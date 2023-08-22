MDC Property Is Safe, Says Party Treasurer Brian Dube

This news is completely false and was deliberately meant to bring ill-feeling against the leadership.

We have traced these false statements to bitter former top leadership who have since left the party.

The information is also meant to justify the violence that these people were inciting against top leaders of the party through social media.

Our leaders are men and women of integrity who have safeguarded party property for years.

The people’s property is safe. The people’s project is being reset and there is no going back.

Since the court reconstructed the MDC through a controversial court ruling in March 2020, the once-formidable party has failed to win a single seat.

Dozens of parliamentary seats and scores of wards have been contested in by-elections since 2022 and the MDC failed to win a single seat.

