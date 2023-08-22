Ndiweni Urges Zimbabweans To Vote In Large Numbers

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Ndiweni Urges Zimbabweans To Vote In Large Numbers4 minutes ago
Dethroned Ntabazinduna chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has urged Zimbabweans to turn out in large numbers for Wednesday’s general elections saying the 2023 elections are more important than all other elections held before.
Ndiweni, who is based in the United Kingdom, has been campaigning for a Diaspora Vote for Zimbabweans living abroad.
He said Zimbabweans should lay aside their frustrations with results from previous elections and vote in large numbers tomorrow. Said Ndiweni:
I know that you are fatigued and things are not going well. But if you want to see a better future for Zimbabwe, you have to vote. Don’t give up hope.
Ndiweni also urged Zimbabwe to stay close to polling stations after voting to ensure that electoral authorities do not tamper with ballots. He said:
After voting, stay close to the polling station to defend your vote. Don’t leave your vote alone otherwise, it can be lost.
Stay close until the counting has been done then you can know who defeated who.
The phrase “If we had done this” is very painful after a moment has passed. So what we can all do at this moment is vote…
If you don’t vote, they have won, Vote for your choice.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has warned voters against gathering outside polling stations to wait for the announcement of results, saying doing so is illegal under the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23.
Matanga on Tuesday said people should vote and go home and wait for the announcement of results at home.
More: Pindula News