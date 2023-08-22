Ndiweni Urges Zimbabweans To Vote In Large Numbers

4 minutes ago

Dethroned Ntabazinduna chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has urged Zimbabweans to turn out in large numbers for Wednesday’s general elections saying the 2023 elections are more important than all other elections held before.

Ndiweni, who is based in the United Kingdom, has been campaigning for a Diaspora Vote for Zimbabweans living abroad.

He said Zimbabweans should lay aside their frustrations with results from previous elections and vote in large numbers tomorrow. Said Ndiweni:

