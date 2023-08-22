"Very Special And Big", Mai Chisamba Reacts To National Award

Ndlovu said Dr Chisamba is deserving of this national honour for her service to the public as her television shows have tackled societal vices and ills that were deemed taboo. He said, as quoted by the Chronicle:

The experts invited to her shows on various matters have given handy and critical advice, her listeners and viewers have found relief and significantly, solutions for challenges, which at times they would bear silently. She is practically the National Aunt/Tete Venyika, Ubabakazi Welizwe. Indeed, she has contributed to transforming communities by challenging stereotypes, denouncing harmful practices, dispelling fear, promoting courage and strength and harmonious living.

Mai Chisamba described the award as “very special and big”, adding that her achievements did not come on a silver platter as she encountered challenges along the way. She said:

I am very happy and excited to have received this award, this award is very special and big. It is not only for me but my family, country and even those who have gone before us. I want to tell the youth that nothing comes easy, being where I am right now was not easy. I started in 1986 behind the microphone and this is 2023, holding on to something you believe will take you places.

Ndlovu said Mai Chisamba started off as a teacher with the Audio Visual Services Department of the then Ministry of Education, Sport and Culture, where she would present radio lessons.

He said she eventually left her job initially for a part-time position with the ZBC’s AM Zimbabwe where she successfully hosted shows such as Mhuri Pachinyakare, Mabhuku neVanyori, Masamanisi and Kukwira Gomo.

Ndlovu said Mai Chisamba broke into television when asked to host Today’s Woman/Mudzimai Wanhasi/Umama Wanamuhla as a stand-in. He added:

Eventually, she became the only presenter of the show leading to the show’s name changing to Mai Chisamba Show. She left ZBC when, together with her husband, they had formed Chisamba Productions and Media Consultancy, currently responsible for the continued successful running of the Amai Chisamba Show.

Mai Chisamba has 37 years of broadcasting experience.

