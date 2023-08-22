Voters Barred From Taking Pictures, Videos Inside Polling Stations

However, they cannot take a picture or film a voter while he/she is casting his/her vote.

ZEC also said it will post all election results outside polling stations, ward collation centres, constituency collation centres as well as the national collation centre. The electoral body said:

In terms of the law, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will post all election results outside Polling stations, Ward collation centres, Constituency collation centres, as well as the National collation centre, contrary to fake statements circulating on social media. The public is being urged to desist from circulating fake news that may cause alarm and despondency as the country heads for the Harmonised Elections on 23 August 2023.

Section 64 of the Electoral Act requires that after counting ballots, the presiding officer must display the completed v11 to candidates/agents, provide each with a copy, affix it outside the polling station and transmit a copy to the ward centre.

