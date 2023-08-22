Pindula|Search Pindula
Voters Can Get Replacements For Spoilt Ballot Papers - ZEC

Tue, 22 Aug 2023
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said in the event that a voter makes an error at the polling station, they are permitted to obtain a fresh ballot paper.

In a statement, ZEC said presiding officers can give a voter a fresh ballot paper in the event the voter makes an error. ZEC said:

If a voter makes a mistake when marking the ballot, he or she must fold this particular Ballot Paper, return it to the Presiding officer, and ask for a Replacement Ballot Paper.

In addition, double lines must be put across the spoiled ballot paper, and the presiding officer must write the term cancelled.

The Presiding Officer draws double lines across the ballot paper and writes the word “Cancelled” on the ballot as well as on the counterfoil.

ZEC also said the Presidential election ballot paper is blue, the National Assembly is peach and the Local Authority is grey.

